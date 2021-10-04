AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGFMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised AGF Management from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

