AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in The New York Times by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,817,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The New York Times by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,854,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

