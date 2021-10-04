AGF Investments LLC Sells 777 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in The Toro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Toro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

