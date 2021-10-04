AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 111,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 168,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 136,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after buying an additional 51,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $98.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

