AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,535,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,500,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $115.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.