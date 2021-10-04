Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.55

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 204926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOIFF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $727.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

