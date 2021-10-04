Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.25. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

