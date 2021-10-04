Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.88 and last traded at $109.05. Approximately 137,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,899,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.15.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affirm by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after buying an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $3,264,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

