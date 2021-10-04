Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

ANNSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of ANNSF stock remained flat at $$174.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.42. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $131.60 and a 12 month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.