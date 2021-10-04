Aegis Cuts Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Price Target to $5.00

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) had its target price cut by Aegis from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KTRA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

KTRA stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

