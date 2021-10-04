Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 882 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $81.05.

