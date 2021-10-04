Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,709 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $196.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average is $185.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

