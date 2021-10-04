Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,702,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

NCLH opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

