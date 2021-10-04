Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.