Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 6,144 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.