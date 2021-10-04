Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,442 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,067. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

