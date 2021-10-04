Advisor Partners LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $57.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

