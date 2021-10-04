Advisor Partners LLC Sells 276 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $566,899. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.