Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,391,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,214,000 after acquiring an additional 135,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $155.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.74 and a one year high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

