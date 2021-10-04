Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

