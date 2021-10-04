Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.58 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

