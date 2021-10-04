Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in RLI by 7.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in RLI by 91.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:RLI opened at $101.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

