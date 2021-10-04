Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,329 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -302.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on E. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

