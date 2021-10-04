Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,364 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of CHNG opened at $21.12 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

