Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,281,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,900,000 after purchasing an additional 337,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 86.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 324,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

