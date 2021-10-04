Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,624 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFM. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,075,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

