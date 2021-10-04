Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

