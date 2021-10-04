Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 18.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

