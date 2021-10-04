Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 493.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMU stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.