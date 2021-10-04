Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 614 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $42.13 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

