Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,081 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR opened at $31.95 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,052,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,175,751.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 889,019 shares of company stock valued at $34,489,489.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.