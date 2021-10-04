Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 919.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 179,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE WMS opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

