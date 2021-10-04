Adshares Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $232,847.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00096188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,758 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

