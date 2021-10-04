Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $43.96 on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $51.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.0939 dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

