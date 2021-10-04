adidas’ (ADDYY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

ADDYY opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day moving average of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in adidas by 21.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

