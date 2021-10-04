Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

