ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.