ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

