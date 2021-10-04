AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,872,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,149 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 248,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

