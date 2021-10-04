AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 61.3% in September

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ELUXY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELUXY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

