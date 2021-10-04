A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

