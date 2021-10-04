888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

888 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on 888 from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

LON:888 traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 415.50 ($5.43). The company had a trading volume of 404,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,485. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.91. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.24%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

