$76.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $76.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $78.17 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $310.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.90 million to $313.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $322.36 million, with estimates ranging from $317.32 million to $327.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,333. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,878 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,754,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 96,793.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

