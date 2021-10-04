7,073 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 346,403 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.06 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

