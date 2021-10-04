64,619 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chewy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chewy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 140,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,369.50 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.61 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

