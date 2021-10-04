$643.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post sales of $643.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.20 million and the highest is $734.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 635.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $42,170,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $23,596,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

