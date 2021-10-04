$537.89 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report sales of $537.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.60 million and the highest is $540.72 million. Redfin reported sales of $236.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $281,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,368.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $134,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,833 shares of company stock worth $6,700,609. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Redfin by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 851,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.88 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

