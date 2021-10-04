$530.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $530.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.10 million and the lowest is $529.61 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $410.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

PSTG stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 3,395,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,388. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,077 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

