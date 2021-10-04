$476.25 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce sales of $476.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460.19 million. Realty Income posted sales of $404.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

O stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

