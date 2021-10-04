$465.93 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $465.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.00 million and the lowest is $464.30 million. NICE posted sales of $412.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

NICE traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $304.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 67.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

