$414.43 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report sales of $414.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.47 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $287.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.90. 12,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,738. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

